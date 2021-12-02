Bagged 1967 Ford F-100 Is Coyote-Swapped, It's Just the DIY Icing on the Cake

It’s been a while since we have seen one of Solomon Lunger’s episodes from the notorious “What The Truck?” series on his Ford Era channel on YouTube. But no worries, he’s back with a slammed bang.
Lately, the affable host has been keeping himself busy with all sorts of interesting exploits. After visiting SEMA, he’s been doing just about everything. From snow-wheeling a SAS (solid axle swap) 2021 Bronco project to visits involving all sorts of collections and garages/shops. And even buying some B-100s that were imported from Mexico and Argentina!
Fortunately for custom truck fans, he has also had some spare time to cook up another episode of his trademark “What The Truck?” series. And all we can say is that it’s been worth waiting for it. Of course, this is all thanks to his guest’s (Louis, aka lou_garage on social media) patina bagged 1967 Ford F-100 Bumpside.
As per tradition, this has a modern powerplant under the hood, a Gen2 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that’s mated to a 6R80 automatic transmission. But here’s the thing. This is mere icing on the cake. Under the derelict looks, there’s so much more going on. And it’s stunning to know the owner (a mechanic by trade) did everything in his two-car garage alongside a buddy that helped with the vintage, derelict looks.
So, the modern-old F-Series truck is now riding like a charm (and is even up for 5,000-mile/over 8,000 km road trips) on top of a Roadster Shop Bagged Spec Chassis. It also has Baer disc brakes on all four corners tucked behind the 20-inch Detroit Steel wheels. And while it does not show, it’s been thoroughly modified by the owner – even the bed is now raised eight inches (20 cm) and also got shortened.
Naturally, the details are always the biggest treat. Under the hood, there’s a multitude – including a Fat Fender Garage radiator, Slosh Tubz inner fenders, and more. The interior, meanwhile, is a bit “classic” on the restomod side. This isn’t a negative point, considering the full TMI Products treatment, Vintage Air A/C, or Dakota Digital’s RTX gauges, among others.
All in all (with peek under the hood at 2:55, interior overview at 4:03, followed by drone footage), not bad at all. Especially considering that we are dealing with a bagged AccuAir Suspension DIY project.
