4 2011 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Is Ready to Unleash 800 HP and Very Low Mileage

2 The 1959 Ford Country Squire Camper, the Pushbutton Dream Camper That Never Was

Like-New Mustang Shelby GT500 Costs More Than a Couple of Expedition SUVs

Right now, everyone is waiting for the Blue Oval to unleash its 2022 Shelby GT500. If for some reason patience is not a virtue, one always has the option of getting a like-new, used ‘Stang from previous model years. 23 photos



Sure, with Ford’s record of accomplishment for keeping up with the schedule, some people could easily decide the wait is not worth it. But here is the thing. Like-new,



You’ll still be at an MSRP of less than $90k. And, moving on further up (quite literally) the



The highlights also include a pristine silver with black stripes paintjob that’s doubled by matching black alloy wheels and leather/Alcantara interior. It’s true



But of course, one needs to ponder about the craziness of the always-soaring used-car market prices. And this 2020 Shelby GT500 is a fitting example of slightly going overboard. All thanks to



Ford has proudly announced the impending arrival of 2022MY GT500s, complete with novelties such as the Heritage Edition . It’s a new package available for an additional $2,140 on top of the MSRP for a regular 2022 model year, which goes from $72,900 when first deliveries kick off in spring 2022.Sure, with Ford’s record of accomplishment for keeping up with the schedule, some people could easily decide the wait is not worth it. But here is the thing. Like-new, used GT500s can easily go for an arm and a leg. And not even when adding the $1,195 destination fee and $2,600 Gas Guzzler Tax, or even the $12,140 needed to secure the Heritage Edition with hand-painted stripes you’ll get near this 2020 Shelby’s quotation.You’ll still be at an MSRP of less than $90k. And, moving on further up (quite literally) the Ford scale, not even a couple of 2021 Expedition (XL STX, which start at $50,595) SUVs won’t be worth as much as this example. Sure, it does sit proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with a mere 669 miles (1,077 km) on the odometer.The highlights also include a pristine silver with black stripes paintjob that’s doubled by matching black alloy wheels and leather/Alcantara interior. It’s true Mustang perfection for some. Of course, that’s also because a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 is running the show from under the hood with 760 horsepower sent through the automatic transmission towards the rear wheels.But of course, one needs to ponder about the craziness of the always-soaring used-car market prices. And this 2020 Shelby GT500 is a fitting example of slightly going overboard. All thanks to an asking price of no less than $109,900. I, for one, would rather wait until spring.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.