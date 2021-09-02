Vaughn Gittin Jr. Details Unique 2021 Ford Bronco RTR "Fair Lane"

Naboo Superyacht Concept Is a Floating Garden That Disrupts All Notions of Space

Founded by Vaughn Gittin Jr. in 2009, RTR Vehicles is known for modifying two nameplates from the Blue Oval. For the 2021 model year, the Mustang pony car and F-150 pickup truck are joined by the all-new Bronco, and the “ Fair Lane ” build we’re covering today is a one-off. 19 photos



Detailed by the professional drifter and racing driver for The Bronco Nation, the overlanding utility vehicle started life out as a four-door Big Bend. The soft-roofed trim level starts at $35,880 for the family-sized variant, and the standard-issue tires come in the guise of 255/75 R17 rubber.Vaughn’s company spruced up the Bronco with 33.8-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler boots and Tech 6 wheels to bring the point home. The RTR signature grille with integrated light-emitting diodes and a swappable center bar makes a serious difference over the bone-stock Big Bend, along with the beefy bumpers, rock sliders, and the modular accessory mount system.Another way of differentiating the Fair Lane over the four-door Bronco Big Bend on which it’s based is the RTR light bar with Project X FF.70 spot beams and floods, the fridge/freezer combo in the cargo area, and the Uncharted Supply 72-hour survival kit located on the inside of the tailgate.As you’ve guessed by now, the name of this unique rig comes from Henry Ford's estate. The walnut inlay on the 10-speed automatic transmission’s gear shift originates from Henry and Clair Ford’s billiard room, and the copper for the dashboard plaque originates from the roof of the Prairie-style manor.The finishing touches would be the design and colors of the leather upholstery on the seats, which are both inspired by the aforementioned billiard room. This one-of-a-kind Bronco will be given away on December 20th as part of a sweepstake, and every single dollar entered will go to the restoration and reimagination of the landmark estate in Dearborn.

