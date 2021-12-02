Family Fined $80 Dollars for Spending Thirteen Minutes Looking for a Parking Space

3 Pretty Blonde Lady Tries to Hold a Lecture on Parking, Gets Educated Instead

We’re getting close to the most crowded time of the year, Christmas. So, this story will fit just perfectly with the theme. A family reported they received a £60 fine (approximately $80) for wasting thirteen minutes to find a parking space this past summer. 6 photos



But this family had it even worse, if you can imagine. Juliet Sutcliffe, 51, shared she and her family spent thirteen minutes trying to find a spot in a parking lot in Cornwall, UK, his past August, after visiting two or three establishments before. They circled around several times, driving slowly, but the place was full. So, they eventually left and found another spot.



The story doesn't end here, although everyone would think so. When the family returned home, they found a £60 fine (approximately $80) from that parking lot for their Ford Fiesta. Imagine their surprise.



Sutcliffe told



Of course, the family revealed they appealed the fine, saying “at no point had we stopped, never mind turned our engine off.” Did they succeed? Nope. "Our appeal was refused. To say I’m disgusted is a huge understatement."



