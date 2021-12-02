1964 Ford Galaxie Gets First Wash in 30 Years, Does Burnout to Celebrate

More on this:

1 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Gets First Wash in 25 Years, Morphs Into Stunning Survivor

2 Rare 1974 Bricklin SV-1 Has Been Abandoned in a Barn, Gets First Wash in 24 Years

3 Abandoned 1986 Porsche 911 Targa Gets First Wash in Years, Becomes Stunning Survivor

4 Abandoned Lincoln Continental Gets First Wash in 32 Years, It's Ready for a New Life

5 Video: Disgusting 1969 Pontiac LeMans Gets First Wash in 22 Years