Video: Disgusting 1969 Pontiac LeMans Gets First Wash in 22 Years

For a variety of reasons, with sentimental value holding the top spot, some car owners simply cannot part ways with their rides. This is why barn finds keep hitting the second-hand market decades after being forgotten in storage.
What we have here, however, is not exactly a barn find, but a vehicle that has been standing still for the past 22 years. It is a 1969 Pontiac LeMans, which was with its first owner until recently. As this was her first car, she couldn’t part ways with it that easily, stating that she wants to see it restored and maybe get it back once she wins the lottery.
After loading it onto a trailer, Ammo NYC took it to their garage to see what can be done to bring it back to its initial shine. Everything started with a power wash to get some of that dirt off, and continued with degreaser applied to the ragtop. Subsequently, they moved to the interior, carefully cleaning every touchable part, from the front and rear seats and carpets to the headliner, dashboard, steering wheel, center console, and door cards.
For the next leg of the cleaning journey, the team polished the exterior, revealing more of that beautiful paint finish. And since the goal was actually to get it running, they popped the hood open, revealing the engine bay that mice and squirrels called home for the past 2+ decades.
This was by no means an engine detailing job, but rather a basic cleaning job to make sure the mechanic doesn’t get bitten by anything as he tries to fire up the engine, which gets us to the final leg. The car doctor replaced all fluids and filters, made sure that the old fuel was gone, and applied other sorcery just to hear the lump breathe again. So, was he successful? Only one way to find out, and that’s by hitting the play button on the video shared down below.
