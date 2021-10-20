Video: Disgusting 1969 Pontiac LeMans Gets First Wash in 22 Years

More on this:

1 The Story of the Pontiac Can Am, the Forgotten Malaise-Era GTO

2 Here Are the First Steps on Restoring a Barn-Find, and a Few Costly Mistakes to Avoid

3 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Barn Find Is a Sad Sight, Gets First Wash in 20 Years

4 Abandoned Church Bus Getting Its First Wash in 25 Years Is Incredibly Satisfying

5 1963 Pontiac LeMans Found in a Storage Container Needs Just a Little TLC