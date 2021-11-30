1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Gets First Wash in 25 Years, Morphs Into Stunning Survivor

When it comes to barn finds, I always like stories that involve a muscle car that's been drag raced before it was put in storage for safekeeping, only to come out after a few decades still looking fine. Well, this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS comes with such a tale.
Purchased by the current owner in the early 1980s, this red Chevelle ran the quarter-mile quite a few times before it was retired into a barn. And it sat there untouched for about 25 years. Come 2021 and the owner's son decided it was time for the midsize Chevy to hit the road and the drag strip again and brought it to WD Detailing for a good cleaning.
Luckily, the Chevelle survived 25 years in storage rather well. Sure, the body is covered in dust and the paint shows many scratches and swirls, but there's no rust to worry about except for a few tiny holes. Nothing that can't be fixed with a minor restoration anyway.
However, the interior wasn't all that happy to spend more than two decades in a barn as most surfaces are now covered in mold. The folks handling the cleaning claim it's the moldiest car they have had to fix so far, but they seem determined to get the job done.
Almost four hours later and the Chevelle's exterior shines almost like new. They managed to buff out the swirls and the scratches, giving the red paint a mirror-like sheen. The same goes for the chrome bumpers, trim, and badges. From a distance, this 1970 Chevelle appears to be a Concours-winning classic.
The interior is a much bigger challenge. But after more than three hours of exposure to the ozone machine, a partial disassembly, and thorough cleaning, it all comes back to life. Granted, there are still cracks in the upholstery and wear and tear on the carpet, but the difference is huge.
I'm pretty sure this car wouldn't get an Excellent rating in the event of a sale, but it's definitely a stunning survivor in its post-detailing condition. And it goes to show that you should never judge a book by its dusty (and sometimes moldy) cover.
Hopefully, the 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 engine under the hood is also in solid condition and will soon take this Chevelle SS on public roads and at the drag strip. Because it will see quarter-mile action again, according to the owner. Meanwhile, check out the cool detailing video below to see this classic muscle car come back to life.
