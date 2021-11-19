Abandoned 1986 Porsche 911 Targa Gets First Wash in Years, Becomes Stunning Survivor

Seeing any car getting washed and detailed is as entertaining as first-wash videos get. But seeing a classic come back to life at the end of such a video is much more satisfying. Seeing how you guys liked watching a barn-found 1967 Porsche 911S getting its first wash in 40 years so much, here's a 1986 911 Targa going through the same process.
Much like the 1967 911S, this 930-generation Targa also spent a lot of time off the road. It wasn't placed in storage for quite as long, but it still sat for around 12 years in a warehouse. Long-term storage isn't necessarily bad for a classic, but only if it happens in a heated garage.
This 911 Targa wasn't that lucky so it came out of its storage unit in a rather poor shape. The black paint is no longer visible under a thick layer of dust, while the interior is all dirty and filled with junk. Making matters worse, the steering wheel is covered in mold. But this wasn't an issue for the folks over at WD Detailing, who were hired to bring the German classic back to life.
It obviously takes a lot of work (up to 18 hours in this case) to wash, clean, and polish a neglected classic, but the end result is downright stunning. Not to mention that the entire process is mesmerizing if you're into this kind of stuff.
The 911's exterior looks brand-new once all the polishing is done, with the black paint almost as shiny as the day the car left the factory. Sure, the interior still needs a bit of work to fix (or maybe replace) the upholstery, but it goes to show that a good cleaning will do wonders even after more than a decade in storage.
In need of a top and carpets, the 911 Targa is far from complete, but it's great to see such a rare classic emerge from long-term storage to get a new life.
This Targa-top beauty is part of the 930-generation lineage, which Porsche produced from 1975 to 1989. It was the company's range-topping 911 offering in that era and, at the time of its introduction, it was the fastest production car sold in Germany.
If the 1986-model-year identification is correct, this 911 should sport a turbocharged, 3.3-liter, air-cooled, flat-six engine under the rear lid. Rated at 282 horsepower, the 1986 930 needed only 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start.
