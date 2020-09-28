1 C8 Corvette Recalled Once Again, This Time Over Driver Seat Belt Problem

More on this:

RHD 1989 Porsche 930 Turbo Targa Is Looking for a New Owner

One of the longest-running nameplates in Porsche 911 history, the 930 ended production in 1989. From a KKK turbocharger and 3.3 liters of displacement for later models, the Turbo we’ll cover today cranks out 325 horsepower. 28 photos



The second and current owner acquired the car in October 1994, and ever since, many stamps have been affixed to the original service books. The sale further includes a newspaper advert of the car, an official letter from



1996 is when the six-cylinder boxer was taken apart at around 40,000 miles, and July 2020 is when the most recent mechanical refreshed was performed. New gaskets, a new timing chain, and many more are listed in the invoice.



Also complemented by a certificate of authenticity from the German automaker, the RHD 930 wears Continental Conti Sport rubber on all four corners. Fuchs wheels in tonal black, Guards Red paintwork, a Whale-Tail rear spoiler, no blemishes on the targa top, and Linen leather seats with red piping are worthy of mentioning, along with the factory Blaupunkt Toronto stereo and airbag steering wheel.



“No expense has been spared in the car's maintenance” according to the selling vendor, which may explain the asking price of 114,995 pounds sterling. That’s $147,750 at current exchange rates, ten grand more than the 992 Targa 4S. Pretty expensive indeed, but the condition and rarity do bring the point home.



When it was new, the European version of the 930 with the five-speed manual could shoot to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. On full song, Porsche quotes 162 mph (260 kph). Let that figure sink in for a moment, then remember how much a Corvette used to develop during that era from the Chevy small-block V8. The rear-engined model listed on Fast Classics is a 930/60 with the Targa option, a right-hand-drive example of only 22 units of the G50 Turbo Targa for the UK market.The second and current owner acquired the car in October 1994, and ever since, many stamps have been affixed to the original service books. The sale further includes a newspaper advert of the car, an official letter from Porsche of Great Britain, as well as service history that includes a full engine rebuild.1996 is when the six-cylinder boxer was taken apart at around 40,000 miles, and July 2020 is when the most recent mechanical refreshed was performed. New gaskets, a new timing chain, and many more are listed in the invoice.Also complemented by a certificate of authenticity from the German automaker, the RHD 930 wears Continental Conti Sport rubber on all four corners. Fuchs wheels in tonal black, Guards Red paintwork, a Whale-Tail rear spoiler, no blemishes on the targa top, and Linen leather seats with red piping are worthy of mentioning, along with the factory Blaupunkt Toronto stereo and airbag steering wheel.“No expense has been spared in the car's maintenance” according to the selling vendor, which may explain the asking price of 114,995 pounds sterling. That’s $147,750 at current exchange rates, ten grand more than the 992 Targa 4S. Pretty expensive indeed, but the condition and rarity do bring the point home.When it was new, the European version of the 930 with the five-speed manual could shoot to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. On full song, Porsche quotes 162 mph (260 kph).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.