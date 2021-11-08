Barn-Found 1967 Porsche 911S Gets First Wash in 40 Years, Looks Brand-New

The Porsche 911 is a truly unique nameplate. Introduced back in 1964, it soldiered on for almost 60 years without abandoning its original design. Come 2021 and we have a 992-gen and a 911 Classic that still share many design cues. But while the former is the quickest of its kind, the latter is a desirable classic that can cost a fortune.
Not all classic 911s are massively expensive, but 1960s examples usually fetch big bucks when in good condition. The early, first-year 911s built in 1964 are obviously among the priciest, with a Concours-ready unit usually going for a whopping $650,000 on average. Looking for one in Fair condition that you can restore? Well, be prepared to pay more than $150,000.
Next up, we have the 911S, which Porsche introduced in 1967 with a flat-six rated at 160 horsepower. Basically, a high-performance version of the early 911, the S, also equipped with the desirable Fuchs wheels, will easily net $150,000 as a perfectly maintained or restored classic. One such car was recently featured by YouTube's "I am detailing," and the German coupe comes with a beautiful story.
An authentic barn find, this 911S spent almost 40 years in storage. The car was driven for about 90,000 miles (144,841 km) from new, but the owner parked it in a garage after he had a minor incident in 1982. And apparently, the Porsche hasn't seen the light of day until 2021, when the owner passed away and his grandson decided to drag it out and bring it to its former glory after 39 years.
Well, restoration is a big word here since the car was in pretty good condition, to begin with, but it did need proper cleaning and detailing inside and out. The body was covered in a thick layer of dust, there was dirt on the tires, while the right-side front lights were smashed at some point.
But once the guys over at "I am detailing" were done with it, the 911S came back to life, proudly wearing a shiny coat of paint and a sparkling clean interior. Just like the day it left the factory back in 1967.
The Porsche seems to be missing its engine and there's no info as to why there's nothing under the rear lid, but all we can do is hope that it's being rebuilt after four decades of sitting. Still, it's a cool tribute to its former owner and a potential Concours-winning classic with the original flat-six back under the hood. The current owner claims he's had offers of up to $300,000 for this car, which speaks volumes of the massive attention these 911s get today.
Here's to hoping that the German coupe will find its way back on public roads soon. In the meantime, watch it come back to life in the detailing video below.
