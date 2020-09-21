1967 Porsche 911S Rust Bucket Is the Perfect Indoor Project for the Winter

2 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabrio Loses Twice to Ferrari F8 Tributo, Crowd Is Furious

We all learn pretty fast in our lives time is everyone’s and everything’s worst enemy. Be it flesh or metal, nothing escapes the damage time can do on something that is left unattended for long stretches. 16 photos



What you’re looking at was once a beautiful 1967 Porsche 911S painted in Slate Grey, with a smooth-running 2.0-liter flat-six hidden in the back. The interior was black vinyl, it had a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and all the dreams of becoming a collectible sometime.



Instead, it turned into this rust bucket here, after being abandoned in what is described as a pole barn back in 1993. That’s close to three decades ago...



Someone discovered the car and bought it to restore it back to its former glory in 2018, only to give up on it once more. The Porsche is presently listed as for sale with no reserve on a



Most of the hardware the car originally came with is still there: the engine, the triple-choke Weber carburetors, five-speed transmission, and even wheels. None of them work (not even the wheels, as they haven’t turned under the power of the engine for a very long time), but if the one who buys it spends the next few winter months indoors, tinkering the car, they all may be brought back in shape.



We have no idea as to why someone would leave something like a Porsche 911S unattended for years. But it happened, and this is what time did to it, in cahoots with its allies rust and rot.

