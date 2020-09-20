Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races McLaren 600LT, Lightness Makes No Difference

Many years ago, while Top Gear was still a major part of pop culture, Clarkson said the Porsche 911 Turbo S was the fastest car in the world under normal road conditions. Today, we learned this is still true about its 2021 incarnation after it took on a McLaren 600LT.
We know what you're thinking: 600LT... so it's got 50 less hp. But we're still dealing with an extreme speed demon, a true supercar. The LT spits flames through exhaust pipes placed over the engine deck and is one of the best McLarens of all time.
However, in this drag race organized by Carfection, we learn that the gap between a 911 Turbo S and "a really fast car" is vast. Within the first half a second, the Porsche pulls a missive lead on its British rival, which is hardly unexpected.
The claimed 0 to 62mph (100 km/h) time of 2.7 seconds tells the story of a 911 that could challenge the Bugatti Veyron. It delivers instant acceleration and relentless acceleration, thanks in no small part to the all-wheel-drive system and launch control.
Output numbers don't always tell the whole story, as the Turbo S makes less horsepower per ton than the 600LT. However, under most circumstances, it would even take down the 720S. This is because we're comparing a 2+2 German coupe that has an all-weather grip against a carbon-fiber track tool with RWD.
Excitement and value could be added to this discussion too, forming a more complete picture. A silver Turbo S barely has anything to distinguish itself from a normal 911. It looks like a regular sports car, not one of the fastest motors in the world. In short, Clarkson probably still hates it.
On the other hand, it's also a bargain. The 600LT starts from about $260,000 in America. Suddenly, a $204,000 992-based Turbo S seems reasonable.
However, in this drag race organized by Carfection, we learn that the gap between a 911 Turbo S and "a really fast car" is vast. Within the first half a second, the Porsche pulls a missive lead on its British rival, which is hardly unexpected.
The claimed 0 to 62mph (100 km/h) time of 2.7 seconds tells the story of a 911 that could challenge the Bugatti Veyron. It delivers instant acceleration and relentless acceleration, thanks in no small part to the all-wheel-drive system and launch control.
Output numbers don't always tell the whole story, as the Turbo S makes less horsepower per ton than the 600LT. However, under most circumstances, it would even take down the 720S. This is because we're comparing a 2+2 German coupe that has an all-weather grip against a carbon-fiber track tool with RWD.
Excitement and value could be added to this discussion too, forming a more complete picture. A silver Turbo S barely has anything to distinguish itself from a normal 911. It looks like a regular sports car, not one of the fastest motors in the world. In short, Clarkson probably still hates it.
On the other hand, it's also a bargain. The 600LT starts from about $260,000 in America. Suddenly, a $204,000 992-based Turbo S seems reasonable.