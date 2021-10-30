You’ll Have to Sell More Than Your House to Afford This 1957 Corvette C1

The Corvette saga officially kicked off with the production start of the first generation back in 1953. The C1 was assembled at two factories in the United States until 1962, and came with a front-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, in a convertible body style.
It is unknown exactly how many saw the light of day, but this 1957 example was one of them. Described as the “first of a series of five pilot competition test-fleet Corvettes,” it is currently in search of a new owner to love and cherish it for many decades.
Now, before telling you how much it costs, we will remind you that the usual first-gen Corvettes normally go for well under $100,000. Anyone who can afford to blow more will get a restored, low-mileage unit. So, are you sitting down? Okay, here it is: for this particular classic sports car, you are looking at a cool $990,000.
The eBay ad reveals that it is located in Reno, Nevada, in the hands of a used car dealer specialized in selling classics. Their portfolio counts a 1970 Ford Torino GT, 1971 Mustang, 1967 Chevelle, 1989 Mercedes-Benz SL, previous-gen Corvette Z06, and many more. Nonetheless, the 1957 ‘Vette is their most expensive item currently on sale.
Finished in a beautiful red color, contrasted by the numerous chrome accents, this Corvette looks just as good as when it left the factory floor 64 years ago. The red cabin is just as clean and shiny as the exterior. In fact, everything looks almost perfect, including the underbody, boot, engine bay, wheels, tires, and so on, which means that whoever was responsible for the restoration did a great job.
Usually, whenever such an expensive vehicle ends up on the used car market, it is accompanied not only by an extensive image gallery, but a long description too. The latter part is nowhere to be seen, at the time of writing anyway, so we’ll end this story with a simple question: if you had a $1 million budget for a car, would you consider buying this one?
