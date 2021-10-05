Abandoned 1954 Buick Special Gets First Wash in Years, Reveals Cool Patina

Some say that washing and detailing videos are like ASMR content for car people. I just think that these types of videos are incredibly satisfying, especially if the car in question is a classic that spent many years in a barn or out in the open. This 1954 Buick Special is the perfect example.
If you're into American classics, you probably agree that seeing an old gal coming out of storage after many years is an emotional thing. Even if the car is in poor shape, missing parts, and showing serious signs of rust. Seeing it getting restored to its former glory is usually pretty far away, so a good cleaning is the next best thing. Call me a weirdo, but I love seeing dirt and grime being removed off a coke-bottle-shaped car with a hose or a power washer.
Today's lucky classic is a rather gorgeous 1954 Buick Special. This stylish coupe sat outside for a few good years until its previous owner decided it's time to find it a new home. Having gathered dust and rust spots after years of exposure to the elements, the Buick is finally getting the attention it deserves under new ownership.
Sure, getting an old car cleaned up won't remove the rust spots, but the owner ends up with a really cool patina and a beautiful contrast between the blue paint and the brown, rusty surfaces. It's a worn-out look that enthusiasts have been struggling to replicate artificially for years.
Do you know how some classics have just a bit of rust that calls for a repaint? And how other cars have so much rust in the wrong places that they need a thorough restoration to regain functionality? Well, this Buick seems just right. The kind of classic you want to leave untouched on the outside.
Don't worry if you're not all that familiar with the Special. This nameplate was discontinued in 1969 and, unlike other famous Buick models, it didn't return in modern times.
The Special debuted in 1936 as a full-size car. It was Buick's lowest-priced model and it remained in dealerships until 1958. The Special returned between 1961 and 1963 as a compact and it was redesigned as a midsize for 1964. The model was retired for good in 1969.
The two-door coupe below is part of the second-gen Special, built from 1949 to 1958. It shared many components with the Oldsmobile 88 and Pontiac Chieftain and rode on GM's iconic B platform. This Special is from 1954, when Buick not only redesigned the body but also added the then-new Nailhead V8 engines.
But enough history for today. Hit play to see this Buick shed a few good years of dust and dirt to reveal a beautifully weathered skin.
Today's lucky classic is a rather gorgeous 1954 Buick Special. This stylish coupe sat outside for a few good years until its previous owner decided it's time to find it a new home. Having gathered dust and rust spots after years of exposure to the elements, the Buick is finally getting the attention it deserves under new ownership.
Sure, getting an old car cleaned up won't remove the rust spots, but the owner ends up with a really cool patina and a beautiful contrast between the blue paint and the brown, rusty surfaces. It's a worn-out look that enthusiasts have been struggling to replicate artificially for years.
Do you know how some classics have just a bit of rust that calls for a repaint? And how other cars have so much rust in the wrong places that they need a thorough restoration to regain functionality? Well, this Buick seems just right. The kind of classic you want to leave untouched on the outside.
Don't worry if you're not all that familiar with the Special. This nameplate was discontinued in 1969 and, unlike other famous Buick models, it didn't return in modern times.
The Special debuted in 1936 as a full-size car. It was Buick's lowest-priced model and it remained in dealerships until 1958. The Special returned between 1961 and 1963 as a compact and it was redesigned as a midsize for 1964. The model was retired for good in 1969.
The two-door coupe below is part of the second-gen Special, built from 1949 to 1958. It shared many components with the Oldsmobile 88 and Pontiac Chieftain and rode on GM's iconic B platform. This Special is from 1954, when Buick not only redesigned the body but also added the then-new Nailhead V8 engines.
But enough history for today. Hit play to see this Buick shed a few good years of dust and dirt to reveal a beautifully weathered skin.