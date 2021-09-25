1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Barn Find Is a Sad Sight, Gets First Wash in 20 Years

3 Airbrushed Chevy Monte Carlo With Reverse Hood and Trunk Looks Truly Ocean-Cool

A barn find is usually a classic car that has been rediscovered after being stored. But things are as simple as they sound. While some barn finds emerge into the light as salvageable cars, others are discovered in derelict condition, often ruined beyond repair. But regardless of that, barn finds are decidedly cool, especially if you're a fan of classic cars. And this 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is no exception. 6 photos



But despite sitting for so long, the Monte Carlo comes back to life with a new battery. Sure, the 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 isn't running as smooth as it used to back in the day, but it fires up and that's good news for whoever will want to restore this ride. And the guys over at YouTube's "IowaClassicCar" say that the Monte Carlo was sold with a 454-cubic-inch (along with a Turbo 400 transmission) too, so there's a lot of



But you can't really assess a dirty barn find, so the Monte Carlo gets a much-deserved bath. And under that thick layer of dirt lies a surprisingly decent body. This car has been repaired in the past, but it's still amazing that the fenders and side skirts don't show significant signs of rust.



And all those brown patches you see might actually be the coupe's original paint. This Monte Carlo was originally finished in copper and someone repainted it black at some point. And the combination resulted in a cool patina that I wouldn't mind having on a classic muscle car. All told, this Chevy doesn't even need a new coat of paint. It has



As a brief reminder, the Monte Carlo debuted in 1970 as a premium alternative to Chevy coupes like the Chevelle and Malibu. It was the brand's first vehicle marketed as a "personal luxury car." The nameplate remained in production until 1987 (it was then revived from 1994 to 2007), but none of the generations that followed were as cool as the original Monte Carlo.



Of course, the fact that the first-gen coupe was introduced right before the demise of the muscle car also played a key role.



But that's enough history for one day, hit the play button below to see this 1972 Monte Carlo fire up and get a bath for the first time in decades.



