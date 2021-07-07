Dirty BMW Z8 Alpina Gets First Wash in Four Years, Also Detailed to Perfection

Oasis Deck Is How Benetti Reshapes Superyacht Design to Create a New Lifestyle

After being driven on a daily basis, BMW Z8 Alpina number 493 of 555 ever produced was left outside for no fewer than four years. During this period, the V8-engined roadster got so dirty that professional detailer Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC can only describe the car as disgusting. 11 photos



Larry starts the cleaning process with a brute wheel soap and boost winter wash formula that soaks the heavy grime on the paint. A high-pH solution and a brush are used for the door jambs, grilles, and emblems. The moldy engine bay also gets a little attention in the guise of foam and pressure washing, then Larry soaks the paint again. After going over the German roadster with a microfiber towel, the Alpina-tuned



Detailing further includes the undercarriage, suspension, brake rotors, wheel wells, and five triple-spoke wheels. These being done, Larry moves to claying and polishing the paintwork before touching up the rock chips with a needle and syringe. And finally, the spruced-up BMW Z8 Alpina gets a couple of layers of enamel coating to boost the depth and shine of the paint.



As for the interior, polishing the gloss-black trim pieces comes first. Larry and his crew then vacuum the car, use a leather cleaner for the upholstery, scrape off the window stickers, and clean the greenhouse. Needless to say, the very collectible roadster looks a lot better after so much work.



