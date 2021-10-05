New Maserati Trim Packages Arrive in the United States and Canada this Month

Maserati is entering the 2022 model year in the US market with gusto and new offerings across the range. According to Maserati’s most recent press statement, new trim packages have arrived for the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante to give an especially exclusive feeling to the lineup for the new year.
The new trim packages, named the GT, Modena, and Trofeo, have arrived as a response to input and criticisms from Maserati’s own consumer base. The carmaker hopes that these new trim levels will satisfy consumer demands while embracing the same design spirit intrinsic to the brand.
The GT trim comes with chrome fascia accents on the exterior, while the alloy wheels are 19” for the Ghibli and Quattroporte or 20” for the Levante. Inside 2022 models with the GT package, you get comfortable leather seats with a Dark Mirror trim for the Ghibli GT, a Radica wood trim for the Quattroporte GT, while the Levante GT features Black Piano accents. In addition, the GT trim comes fitted with the 345 hp twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
The Modena Trim enhances the cars’ athleticism through sport bumpers with Black Piano inserts and 19’’ alloy wheels (for Ghibli and Quattroporte) or 20” (for Levante). Modena trim models come with a firebreathing 550 horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Moreover, the Levante SUV gets the exclusive Modena S Package nets the Driver Assistance Package, including the Active Driving Assist, Nerissimo Package, including a black window surround, and gloss black brake calipers.
The Trofeo trim focus is firmly on performance without sacrificing comfort. This trim is at the top of the range in terms of package and, above all, performance. This is thanks to the powerful 580 hp V8 Twin-Turbocharged engine. Carbon fiber trim, 22” alloy wheel rims on Levante or 21” alloy wheels on Ghibli & Quattroporte, and red brake calipers complete the exterior. Expect the new trim packages to hit dealerships this month.
The GT trim comes with chrome fascia accents on the exterior, while the alloy wheels are 19” for the Ghibli and Quattroporte or 20” for the Levante. Inside 2022 models with the GT package, you get comfortable leather seats with a Dark Mirror trim for the Ghibli GT, a Radica wood trim for the Quattroporte GT, while the Levante GT features Black Piano accents. In addition, the GT trim comes fitted with the 345 hp twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
The Modena Trim enhances the cars’ athleticism through sport bumpers with Black Piano inserts and 19’’ alloy wheels (for Ghibli and Quattroporte) or 20” (for Levante). Modena trim models come with a firebreathing 550 horsepower twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Moreover, the Levante SUV gets the exclusive Modena S Package nets the Driver Assistance Package, including the Active Driving Assist, Nerissimo Package, including a black window surround, and gloss black brake calipers.
The Trofeo trim focus is firmly on performance without sacrificing comfort. This trim is at the top of the range in terms of package and, above all, performance. This is thanks to the powerful 580 hp V8 Twin-Turbocharged engine. Carbon fiber trim, 22” alloy wheel rims on Levante or 21” alloy wheels on Ghibli & Quattroporte, and red brake calipers complete the exterior. Expect the new trim packages to hit dealerships this month.