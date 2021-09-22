2022 Maserati Grecale Debut Date Confirmed: November 16th

What do you call a Stelvio with Maserati badges, a different body shell, and a more luxurious interior? The second utility vehicle from the House of the Trident is named Grecale, and November 16th is when the veils will be taken off with pomp and circumstance in the capital of Lombardy.
Even though it’s not a thoroughbred Maserati, the Grecale follows the long-standing practice of cars named after winds. The Mistral from 1963 kicked off this naming convention, followed by the Ghibli fastback coupe and roadster, Bora mid-engine coupe, and the Khamsin four-seat grand tourer.
The Grecale “will play a key role for the brand” according to Maserati, which is obvious if you ask me. The automaker’s deliveries are disappointing, and the mid-size Levante currently holds the sales crown. A D-segment utility vehicle would help the company to some extent although well-informed customers know that it’s a Stelvio where it actually matters.
Expected in showrooms for the 2022 model year, the Grecale sits on the Giorgio platform introduced by Alfa Romeo in the Giulia compact executive sedan. The rear- and all-wheel-drive platform is complemented by a selection of turbocharged four- and six-cylinder powerplants, along with the best eight-speed automatic transmission available today: the 8HP.
Maserati hasn’t disclosed what kind of engine options are in the pipeline although it’s obviously safe to assume that we’re dealing with a 2.0-liter turbo, the 2.9-liter V6 of the Giulia Quadifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, as well as the 2.0-liter hybrid from the Ghibli Hybrid and Levante Hybrid.
Maserati also made a case for plug-in hybrid and full electrification, but only time will tell if the Giorgio platform can be modified to accept such options. The Jeep Grand Cherokee has recently adopted a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which makes this option feasible in the long-awaited Grecale.
According to hearsay, the yet-unconfirmed electric variant will feature an 800-volt system and battery capacities in the ballpark of 90 kWh. The latter figure seems on point if you glance over the specs of segment rivals that include the Mercedes-Benz EQC (80 kWh) and Jaguar I-Pace (90 kWh).
