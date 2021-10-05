Lockheed-Martin Opens Facility to Build Hypersonic Cruise Missiles of the Future

4 New Rolls-Royce Hypersonics Test Center to Play Key Role for the U.S. Military

The next generation of hypersonic missile technology is due to take shape at American defense contractor Lockheed-Martin’s new Advanced Hypersonic Strike Production Facility, which officially opened yesterday. 7 photos



Additionally, according to direct sources, the facility will produce the Army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon and the



The new facility located in Courtland, Alabama, adds to Lockheed Martin’s impressive repertoire of state-of-the-art manufacturing plants. Including their facility dedicated to building the world’s fleet of F-35 Lightning II multirole jet fighters, which is part of the most expensive military project in human history.



The Courtland plant is one of four so-called “intelligent factories” that Lockheed Martin will open this year. All new facilities will work closely with the US Department of Defense to maintain manufacturing deadlines. Lockheed Martin's top brass seems confident the new 65,000 square foot facility is up to the task.



