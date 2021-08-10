New Rolls-Royce Hypersonics Test Center to Play Key Role for the U.S. Military

If supersonic flight is one of the hot topics in commercial aviation right now, with NASA leading the way towards changing the regulations that are currently restricting it, the military is focusing on the next level, that of hypersonic flight. Partnering with Rolls-Royce, a legendary name in the aerospace industry, can only mark the beginning of something great for the U.S. military aviation.
Rolls-Royce recently announced the launch of a state-of-the-art test facility, located in the proximity of the Purdue University campus, in Indianapolis. This was already big news for the aerospace industry, but it gets even better. In addition to this multimillion dollar facility for high-altitude testing and hybrid-electric engine development, Rolls-Royce North America will also be the founding industry member of a new test center dedicated to hypersonic flight.
The Hypersonics Ground Test Center (HGTC) at Purdue University is designed to be a national testing facility, where aerospace companies can test various capabilities, in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. According to Rolls-Royce, this will allow it to take High-Mach propulsion systems development and testing to a new level. The company is no stranger to high-speed propulsion, with decades of research that go back to the famous supersonic Concorde aircraft.
The thing about hypersonic flight (which would be defined as five times the speed of sound or higher) is that it implies unique challenges, such as enormous pressure and temperature levels. This is why the development of hypersonic flight requires dedicated testing facilities and technologies, where these particular challenges can be addressed. The U.S. Department of Defense is investing billions in hypersonic capabilities, and it seems to already have several rapid prototyping projects under development.
The new HGTC will complement the testing efforts at Roll-Royce’s other recent project, which is dedicated to cutting-edge aviation testing, including high-altitude test cells, modern digital systems, and capabilities for hybrid-electric testing.
