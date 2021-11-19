1965 Ford Mustang Barn Find Is Back After 35 Years, Flexes a Surprising Condition

1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale on Sale Is the Analog Cure for Your Digital Woes

Ford’s Mustang continues to be one of the most sought-after models when it comes to cars supposed to be restored, and obviously, those examples still coming with everything original are absolute gems. 16 photos



The car has recently been taken out of long-term storage, and the



In theory, a vehicle spending more than three decades in storage isn’t necessarily good news, especially because it could end up requiring plenty of metalwork. But since it’s been parked inside, the rust doesn’t seem to be a big concern on this Mustang, though it goes without saying it’s not in mint condition either.



There are indeed some small spots of rust here and there, the Craigslist seller says, but otherwise, the Mustang is mostly solid. It comes in barn-find condition, as it hasn’t even been cleaned, so the new buyer will be the one to discover everything on it.



Including the engine under the hood, that is, as the seller has provided few specifics about what’s supposed to put this Mustang in motion.



We’re indeed being told the engine turns free, but all the other specifics are missing, so make sure you ask for additional information on this front.



The 1965 Mustang came with a new 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower replacing the previous 170 (2.8-liter) unit on the 1964 1/2 model, while the V8 lineup included several versions of the 289 (4.7-liter).



Ford, therefore, offered both 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations of the same engine, with the power output going as high as 271 horsepower on the HiPo unit.

At first glance, this Mustang is quite a find, especially given its surprisingly good condition, so it should sell pretty fast at the right price. The car is ready to go for $15,900, and it's parked in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

