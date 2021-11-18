1967 Ford Mustang Found Under a Carport, Likely Abandoned for a While

5 1969 Ford Mustang Is Not What It Looks Like, Cabin Shots Reveal the Truth

The classic Mustang is a good-looking car, there’s no doubt about it, and depending on who you ask, even those examples not really in their best shape are nevertheless worth a look. 12 photos



The 1967 example that we have here is one of them.



Unfortunately, eBay seller



Judging from the pictures included in the auction, the car obviously needs occasional fixes here and there, and it goes without saying you should expect a certain amount of rust, especially in the trunk and on the floors.



No big parts seem to be missing, though, on the other hand, we haven’t been provided with a look at the interior, so nobody can tell for sure if the cabin needs a lot of work or not. Obviously, don’t be too surprised if everything inside is in very poor condition, especially because this



The seller hasn’t shared any information about the engine, but the VIN decodes to a 1967 hardtop equipped with the optional 289 (4.7-liter) V8 engine developing 200 horsepower. Nevertheless, we don’t know if it’s still running or not, but at least it’s not a six-cylinder.



The seller hasn't shared any information about the engine, but the VIN decodes to a 1967 hardtop equipped with the optional 289 (4.7-liter) V8 engine developing 200 horsepower. Nevertheless, we don't know if it's still running or not, but at least it's not a six-cylinder.

The bidding for this 1967 Mustang starts at $2,000, and it'll certainly be interesting to keep an eye on the car and see if it ever makes it back to the road. And it all comes down to the vintage je ne sais quoi that such a Mustang gets after sitting on the side of the road for a long time. No matter if it's the patina or the occasional rust, a Mustang that was originally parked and forgotten is totally worth checking out, and why not, it could end up being worth quite a small fortune.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.