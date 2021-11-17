1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is a 351C Numbers Match Made in Rotisserie Heaven

Whether or not you really want to pay more for a 51-year-old car than you would for its brand-new 2021 counterpart is a question mooted when reading the legendary Ford Mustang moniker. Especially if it gets continued with the Mach 1 words.
Classic car aficionados and collectors will easily give ample explanations regarding what’s essentially an emotional decision. Because the stated facts paint an obvious picture. Right now, if you go to Ford’s online build & price tool and configure a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, its MSRP kicks off at $53,400.
Meanwhile, with classic car interest on the rise, so are vintage dealership prices. Case in point, the Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars has yet another cool Mustang Mach 1 currently residing in its inventory. And both are pricier than a $55,300 Mach 1 Premium!
But that probably doesn’t matter as much as the highlights. This 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is allegedly a true “M code” dressed up in the original “Code K” Bright Gold Metallic paintjob. It features “real” Mach 1 trim, hood pins, rear window louvers, as well as 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels.
Naturally, the pristine look has an obvious explanation, as this Mach 1 has gone through a full rotisserie restoration. Now it also sports a stunning original-style “Code 3F” Ginger knit vinyl bucket seat upholstery, a Rim Blow steering wheel, as well as a retro-style audio system.
Last, but not least, the mechanical details include the hugely important numbers-matching 351ci (Cleveland) V8 engine that’s mated to a C6 three-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the ‘Stang also features an R134 AC conversion, an aftermarket Demon carburetor, as well as powered steering and brakes (with front discs).
Now, the unwelcome news. While the Calypso Coral ‘70 Mustang Mach 1 was kept below the $60k mark by the dealership, this time around there’s no other way to put it. The asking price for this Bright Gold unit is a staggeringly higher $64,500!
