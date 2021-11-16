Parked and Forgotten 1969 Ford Mustang Sitting in a Yard Is as Mysterious as Possible

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this is probably the life motto of the person who recently posted this Mustang online.
The car comes with absolutely no information, and while it does seem to tick the essential boxes for a restoration candidate at first glance, the lack of details could make many potential buyers walk away.
Let’s try to decrypt the listing and see what the car is all about.
First and foremost, the car's overall condition seems fairly good, especially because the Mustang looks like it’s been parked and forgotten in someone’s yard. On the other hand, given all the vegetation around the car, one thing that must be thoroughly inspected is the floor, as there’s a chance the rust has already taken its toll there.
Judging from the photos included in the eBay listing by seller dariafishe-0, the Mustang doesn’t seem to miss any big parts, at least as far as the exterior goes. Given there are no pics showing the interior, you’d better check out the cabin closely if you’re interested in buying the car.
When it comes to the engine, this Mustang is as mysterious as it gets. The standard engine on the ’69 Mustang was the 250 (4.1-liter) Thriftpower developing 155 horsepower, while the V8 lineup started with a 302 (4.9-liter) in 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations rated at 210 and 290 horsepower, respectively. The 4-barrel was the one powering the Boss models for both MY 1969 and 1970.
The Mustang could also be ordered with a 351 (5.8-liter) Windsor, once again in 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions, while the top options included the 390 (6.4-liter) FE, the 428 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet & Super Cobra Jet, and the 429 (7.0-liter) Boss V8.
No matter the engine under the hood, if one is still there, of course, this Mustang is definitely worth checking out, especially because it seems to be in pretty good shape. Time will tell if someone is willing to give it a second chance, but at $3,000, the car could be quite a bargain.
