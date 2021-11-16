Low-Mile Performance White 2007 Shelby GT Features Refreshingly Affordable Price

America Monster Truck Obsession: Why Do People Buy Them?

Ford Mustangs do wear the Shelby moniker alongside their Blue Oval insignia. They do so proudly, and with a focus on high performance. But Shelbys can also be had without visible Ford markings. And they’re a bit more collectible. 20 photos



Sure, everything happens in a friendly manner, as some Mustangs shipped from the Flat Rock, Michigan-based assembly plant reach the Shelby facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, before winding back at Blue Oval’s dealerships for OEM delivery.This exact thing happened to a 2007 Shelby GT some 14 years ago when it was built and refurbished in early spring 2007 before shipping out to Fred Burns Ford-Lincoln-Mercury in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, for the customer sale. It then held tight to its original window sticker and the Deluxe Marti Report with production details to have them included with the upcoming purchase.Right now, it resides in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors and the dealership is proudly presenting it in all its Performance (over a Black interior) glory. That’s not all, because the 2007 Shelby GT prides itself with a mere 18,678 miles on its odometer, which is around 30,000 km for anyone who doesn’t like Imperial units.That means it’s been treasured and maintained in a close-to-new condition – but also driven on special occasions to enjoy the performance highlights . This, by the way, includes the Shelby GT exterior markings to signal this is no ordinary-looking Ford Mustang GT. But that’s easy to see, anyway. We just ogled at it for a good while – including at the T-shaped automatic transmission lever or the chromed Shelby wheels.Under the hood resides Ford Performance’s 4.6-liter V8 with 325 horsepower and although we can easily see this Shelby GT is a great enthusiast’s package, it still doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Instead, the tuned Mustang has a refreshingly affordable asking price of $31,900.

