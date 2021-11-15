This 1965 Ford Mustang Looks Like It Needs Help Right Now, Still Doesn’t Come Cheap

5 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 Looks Fittingly Original but It's a 408CI Restomod Monster

But despite its rather challenging shape, the seller still isn’t willing to let the car go for pocket money. The current price is $15,000, and whoever wants to inspect the vehicle in person needs to travel to Huntsville, Alabama. The company has therefore dropped the 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower unit previously available on the 1964 1/2 Mustang and introduced a new 200 (3.3-liter) unit developing 120 horsepower.This particular engine was installed on T-code Mustangs , and it is the same one powering the model that we have here.You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to tell this 1965 Mustang Fastback doesn’t come in the best shape.At first glance, it just looks like the car has been sitting for many years, and the rust paired with the flat tires clearly seem to point in this direction.The Craigslist seller, however, hasn’t provided any information on this front, and for what it’s worth, the car is a complete and unrestored Mustang that needs a second chance.Without a doubt, this car isn’t for the faint of heart, especially given the lack of more specifics (and of course, because of the six-cylinder unit under the hood) paired with the challenging condition that you can easily see in the photo gallery.The good news for someone willing to begin a restoration is nothing big is missing, but on the other hand, don’t expect everything to be in a solid shape. In other words, you’d better check out the car in person because this is the only way to correctly determine the condition of this Mustang. And last but not least, we also don’t know how original this Mustang continues to be today.But despite its rather challenging shape, the seller still isn’t willing to let the car go for pocket money. The current price is $15,000, and whoever wants to inspect the vehicle in person needs to travel to Huntsville, Alabama.

