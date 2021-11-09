3 Ford “Let There Be Carnage” Mustang RTR Spec 5 Is Just Itching To Swallow a Camaro

2 1969 Ford Mustang Flaunts GT500 Engine, Looks Like the King of the Desert

1 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 Looks Fittingly Original but It's a 408CI Restomod Monster

More on this:

This 1965 Ford Mustang Abandoned in a Barn for 40 Years Costs as Much as a New iPhone

Restoring a classic car isn’t necessarily easy business, and this is why some people start the whole thing but fail to ever finish it. 13 photos



Let’s start with the obvious and tell you the Mustang comes in a very challenging shape. eBay seller



So in other words, nobody knows for sure if the car is still complete or not. The only way to deal with such an inconvenience is to just check out the Mustang thoroughly in person, as you can more accurately assess the current condition outside, inside, and under the hood.



This 1965 Mustang was born with a 6-cylinder engine under the hood, but right now, this unit is no longer in the car. This doesn’t mean it’s gone, as the photos appear to suggest the original engine is still around, possibly after everything was disassembled to start the restoration thing.



Obviously, it’s impossible to tell if it’s working or not, but given the car has been sitting for nearly 40 years in a barn, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s now locked up.



Overall, this 1965



The good news is the Mustang doesn’t cost more than a new iPhone, as the bidding on eBay starts at $1,000. No bids have been received so far, though. The 1965 Ford Mustang that we have here is one of the unlucky classics currently looking for a new owner to complete its restoration project. Unfortunately, however, as you’ll discover in this story, the whole thing isn’t necessarily for the faint of heart.Let’s start with the obvious and tell you the Mustang comes in a very challenging shape. eBay seller meatpeddler too admits some parts need to be replaced completely, such as the front floors, but on the other hand, we’re being told there’s no guarantee everything is still there.So in other words, nobody knows for sure if the car is still complete or not. The only way to deal with such an inconvenience is to just check out the Mustang thoroughly in person, as you can more accurately assess the current condition outside, inside, and under the hood.This 1965 Mustang was born with a 6-cylinder engine under the hood, but right now, this unit is no longer in the car. This doesn’t mean it’s gone, as the photos appear to suggest the original engine is still around, possibly after everything was disassembled to start the restoration thing.Obviously, it’s impossible to tell if it’s working or not, but given the car has been sitting for nearly 40 years in a barn, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s now locked up.Overall, this 1965 Mustang has been waiting for a full restoration for nearly 4 decades but finding someone brave enough to make this reality is still quite a challenge given its rough condition.The good news is the Mustang doesn’t cost more than a new iPhone, as the bidding on eBay starts at $1,000. No bids have been received so far, though.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.