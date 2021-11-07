1966 Ford Mustang Wakes From a Very Long Sleep, Good Luck Decrypting Key Details

First-generation Mustangs continue to be some of the most sought-after classic cars out there, but of course, not everybody is willing to spend thousands of dollars on a shiny model in mint condition.
This is why project cars are so great. Not only they can be purchased at much lower prices, but such vehicles also allow the new owners to decide their fate, as they can easily be converted into restomods with the addition of more powerful engines and modern equipment.
The 1966 Mustang that we have here is up for any restoration project, as long as it gets back on the road.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out the car has been sitting for many years, and according to eBay seller glbea_57, this Mustang was last on the road back in 1995.
Obviously, its condition is challenging, to say the least, so it’s pretty clear a restoration is the only way to go. Don’t even think about getting the car on public roads in the current shape, especially because it requires a ton of bodywork.
But on the other hand, there are plenty of things that you need to decrypt about this Mustang.
First and foremost, it’s the engine. This Ford rolled off the assembly lines with a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 under the hood, yet that unit is long gone. Despite still coming with the complete drivetrain, the Mustang now sports a replacement unit installed by a dealership. And very little information in this regard is available, as the seller only says the tag reads 302 C 69 5 Ford 9-A K 277-S.
It does show signs of life when turned over by hand, but nobody knows for sure if it starts or not.
Then, there’s the hood. The scoop reads 351, so the owner assumes (but they’re not sure), this is no longer original.
At the end of the day, this Mustang looks like it deserves a chance, but you should check it out in person and figure out all the important details. The bidding war has reached $1,500 with less than 2 days remaining until the auction comes to an end.
