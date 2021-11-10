Pricey, Louvered 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Flaunts Stylish Calypso Coral Look

Original Ford Mustangs have always been a coveted possession. Especially when they’re derived in special versions or particularly successful trims. But some folks will exaggerate prices just because of increased fan scrutiny.
Sure, getting your hands on a classic car is increasingly easy these days – with ample opportunities to check up on everything online ahead of considering the purchase. But while it’s easier to indulge in the sweet passion of going vintage with your daily or weekend ride, that doesn’t mean it’s also cheaper.
Particularly when certain models are in continuous high demand. Let's take this louvered, 1970 Ford Mustang “true” Mach 1 that’s currently in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars. Notice how the dealership insisted on specifying this is a real Mustang Mach 1? Well, it’s probably one way to justify the high asking price.
Sure, the latter might also have to do with the uncommon Calypso Coral (with black stripes) paintjob, which is said to be the original shade from the factory. Meanwhile, the entire car unfortunately doesn’t fit the same tag. For example, the interior first adhered to the “3E” Vermillion code but now it’s equipped with original-style black bucket seats.
At least the AC is present and accounted for blowing cold, while the rear-window louvers, hood pins, and the 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels round up the classic looks. This Mach 1 also features a few other sensible upgrades, such as a retro sound system or the dual exhaust with MagnaFlow mufflers.
And we also shouldn’t forget about its revolving heart, a 351ci Windsor V8 that’s mated to an FMX 3 auto transmission. Creature comforts also include the powered steering system and (front disc) brake assembly, while the odometer reads 57,290 miles (a little over 92,000 km). Unfortunately, it’s of the nasty TMU variety. So why does this ‘Stang have a quotation of no less than $58,500?
