Mrs. Haynes' 1966 Ford Mustang Was Beautifully Babied for 51 Years, Needs Nothing

The 1966 Mustang is one of the classics collectors are drooling over, though it goes without saying owning such a beauty isn’t cheap. 31 photos



It goes without saying this is a highly original Mustang that really can’t come cheap. On the other hand, while the auction is under way, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and nobody knows for sure how high the bidding needs to go to meet it. The top offer right now is a little over $10,000, but the said reserve is yet to be reached. Not if what you’re aiming for is a fully original Mustang, at least. And the 1966 model that we have here is one of those beautifully maintained examples that have never been molested in any way.eBay seller irishclassics says the car was originally purchased by a lady named Audrey Haynes, who knew exactly how to properly take care of such an iconic model. Mrs. Haynes owned the Mustang for no less than 51 years until she could no longer drive it. In case you're wondering, Mrs. Haynes isn't a TV star or anything like that, though she has certainly earned a very special place in our hearts for the way she treated the Mustang.It was the time when she knew that letting the car go was pretty much the only option. This is how the Mustang, which was still 100 percent original at that time, joined the Smiths, who not only freshened up the car but also repainted it back in 2007 to make sure everything is in mint condition.The photos in the gallery pretty much speak for themselves, and it’s pretty clear this Mustang looks exactly like you’d expect such a classic model to look in the first place.And unsurprisingly, what’s happening under the hood perfectly aligns with the overall shape of the car.The original 6-cylinder engine and the factory 3-speed manual transmission are still there, and of course, they’re both working just properly.The 6-cylinder unit installed on the 1966 Mustang was a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 120 horsepower, and while it was the more economical choice for this model year, it still got the job done.It goes without saying this is a highly original Mustang that really can’t come cheap. On the other hand, while the auction is under way, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and nobody knows for sure how high the bidding needs to go to meet it. The top offer right now is a little over $10,000, but the said reserve is yet to be reached.

