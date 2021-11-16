1966 Ford Mustang Pickup Conversion Takes Iconic Pony Car and Turns It Into a Workhorse

If you love the first-generation Ford Mustang just the way it was designed by Gale Halderman back in 1962, then you might just get your feelings hurt by this 1966 model. It comes with a pickup conversion, hence the short cab, truck bed and tailgate. Visually, it’s no El Camino, because the mods probably could have been applied with a little more precision. However, it’s hard to argue against it being more practical.
That being said, the Mustang was never designed with practicality in mind. Besides, by converting the rear section into a truck bed, you’re giving up on having rear seats, which isn’t an ideal tradeoff.
Still, there are those who might find this conversion appealing and might even be interested in owning the car, which is up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, meaning it will go to the highest bidder. We should note that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this Mustang getting auctioned off, as it was also listed for sale back in July on Facebook Marketplace.
However, that listing was for $1,234, while the highest bid on this latest one is at $6,666 with 6 days left to go. Also, this is the first we’re seeing of the interior – more on that in a moment.
The truck, if you want to call it that, comes with an orange finish and white top/side stripes. The truck bed is carpeted and even features a working tailgate. Other highlights include the Cobra badging, a hood scoop, front spoiler, chrome bumpers, two-slat vertical taillights, dual-outlet exhausts and 14-inch Magnum 500-style wheels with Shelby GT350 center caps and Track Master T/M 70 tires with white lettering.
The vehicle is far from being in mint condition, as there are various chips and scratches present.
Inside, the front seats are trimmed in black vinyl with pleated inserts, to match the dashboard cover. We also see a fold-down armrest, a floor-mounted shifter, push-button AM radio and a wood three-spoke steering wheel with a Shelby GT350 horn button. On a less happy note, sections of the dash pad and rear backing panel are missing.
As for what lies under the hood, it’s a 289ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, electronic ignition and a Cobra air intake lid. Its power is sent to the rear wheels via a replacement three-speed automatic gearbox.
This is clearly not the type of car you buy and immediately showcase in your driveway. It’s a passion project and it should require some work in order to fix all those aesthetic issues.
