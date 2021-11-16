This 1955 Chevrolet Tri-Five Is the World's Fastest and Most Sinister Taxi

In this day and age, flagging a yellow cab from the sidewalk is rather antiquated. Now it's all about apps and services like Uber and Lyft. Sure, yellow cabs still exist, but I haven't been in the back seat of one for years. That might not change anytime soon, but here's a taxi I'd jump into in a heartbeat.
The sinister yellow taxi you're about to see below goes by the name "Killer Cab" and it's not a regular people hauler. The butchered 1955 Chevrolet Tri-Five is a full-blown dragster that's been terrorizing drag strips for quite a few years now. It packs a procharged V8 setup and usually races at No Prep events.
Driven by Russell Stone, "Killer Cab" is a regular in the big tire class, but here we can see it competing in a small tire event. No matter the setup, this thing is impressively fast.
There's no word on output, but we're probably looking at way more than 1,500 horsepower, a figure that would explain the Tri-Five's ability to launch like a slingshot and run the 1/8-mile in five seconds or less. The footage shows "Killer Cab" winning four races in a row, all while running similar ETs. Not only quick, but this thing is also reliable.
Performance-aside, "Killer Cab" is quite the looker too thanks to a livery that combines the look of a barn-found classic with a Halloween-inspired theme. It's basically a yellow cab with a nicely done patina job that includes both rust and red paint for blood. It's like Stephen King's "Christine" decided to get a second job as a yellow cab.
Now that's a scary thought and a good idea for a sequel, but this taxi is only out for dragster blood at the drag strip. Check it out in the video below.
