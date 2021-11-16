This 1955 Chevrolet Tri-Five Is the World's Fastest and Most Sinister Taxi

4 Pink 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle Looks Delicious, Destroys the Field at the Drag Strip

In this day and age, flagging a yellow cab from the sidewalk is rather antiquated. Now it's all about apps and services like Uber and Lyft. Sure, yellow cabs still exist, but I haven't been in the back seat of one for years. That might not change anytime soon, but here's a taxi I'd jump into in a heartbeat. 6 photos



Driven by Russell Stone, "Killer Cab" is a regular in the big tire class, but here we can see it competing in a



There's no word on output, but we're probably looking at way more than 1,500 horsepower, a figure that would explain the Tri-Five's ability to launch like a slingshot and run the 1/8-mile in five seconds or less. The footage shows "Killer Cab" winning four races in a row, all while running similar ETs. Not only quick, but this thing is also reliable.



Performance-aside, "Killer Cab" is quite the looker too thanks to a livery that combines the look of a barn-found classic with a Halloween-inspired theme. It's basically a yellow cab with a nicely done patina job that includes both rust and red paint for blood. It's like Stephen King's



Now that's a scary thought and a good idea for a sequel, but this taxi is only out for dragster blood at the drag strip. Check it out in the video below.



