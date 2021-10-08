Original 1966 Ford Mustang Bought From 90-Year-Old Owner Is an Incredible Find

If you wanted to purchase a Ford Mustang back in 1966, the first engine you could order was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 120 horsepower. Ford introduced this unit in 1965 specifically to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder that came with the original model.
However, customers could also order the car with a choice of several V8s, and the standard unit was the 289 (4.7-liter) Windsor 2-barrel with 200 horsepower. A 4-barrel version was also available with 225 horsepower.
The 2-barrel V8 is also the one putting the wheels in motion on this absolutely fabulous 1966 Mustang, which eBay seller classiccarhunter says they recently purchased from the original owner of the car, who’s now more than 90 years old.
That’s right, the car had just one owner since new, and it’s a lady who always took proper care of it, while also maintaining everything in the original condition, with absolutely no modification or change that would have altered the Mustang legacy.
The car looks impeccable, but it’s worth knowing that the engine has also been rebuilt, and the paint and the body got a refresh many years ago. But since then, the Mustang has been babied just the way it deserves.
As you could easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this Mustang looks just like a new car, so it wouldn’t require any fixes. Just get behind the wheel and drive it, and this makes the find overall even more impressive, especially since the Mustang spent all these years with a single owner.
Coming with a clear Missouri title in the name of the eBay seller, the car was originally purchased by the first owner on November 13, 1965, though no information has been provided as to whether any original documents are still around today.
Buying this Mustang wouldn’t be cheap, as the car comes with a $44,950 price tag. It’s located in Missouri if you want to check it out live.
