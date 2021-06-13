Shelby GT350 "Mustero" Is the 1966 Mustang Pickup that Ford Never Built

5 Rusty Treasures: Some of the Most Amazing Cars Found in Abandoned Garages

A Mustang-based pickup may seem like a wild idea, but there was a time when Ford offered a car-based utility vehicle. I'm talking about the Ranchero , which was introduced in 1957 and lasted in showroom until 1979. 11 photos



Chevrolet answered with the El Camino in 1959, but abandoned the market one year later. The



What you may not know is that the 1966 Mustang also spawned a pickup version. It was created by a Los Angeles area dealership with Ford's blessing and it was called the Mustero. Yup, the weird name came from combining the the words Mustang and Ranchero.



Beverly Hills Ford intended to build 50 of them, but it never met that target. Precise output is unknown, but it seems that only four are known to exist, one of which was



The car you see here is also a Mustero, but it has nothing in common with the contraptions built in Los Angeles. This one's seems to be based on a 1966 Shelby GT350. And I say "seems" because I'm pretty sure it's not an authentic GT350 with a bed, but a regular Mustang made to look like a Shelby.



Listed for sale via



As far as I know, Shelby never built a pickup version of the GT350. And this one doesn't seem to be an original Mustero with Shelby stripes either. That's primarily because it features a much narrower B-pillar than the Mustero. Here's a photo of an original 1966 Mustero for a proper comparison.







For a car that's been sitting in storage for four decades, this Mustero replica doesn't look bad. But the front end needs some work, while the bed is a bit rusty. On the other hand, there's no engine under the hood. The automatic gearbox is still in place, but this pickup will need a new mill to drive again.



For a car that's been sitting in storage for four decades, this Mustero replica doesn't look bad. But the front end needs some work, while the bed is a bit rusty. On the other hand, there's no engine under the hood. The automatic gearbox is still in place, but this pickup will need a new mill to drive again.

The seller hasn't listed a price, but he's accepting offers and a possible trade. How much is thing thing worth? Well, it's difficult to tell without proper documentation, but since it's not an original Shelby or Mustero, it's probably worth well below a 1966 Mustang in a similar condition. Still a cool and unique build though.

