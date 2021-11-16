1969 Ford Mustang Is Not What It Looks Like, Cabin Shots Reveal the Truth

If you'll ask most of my friends and family what they think about me, they'll probably tell you that I am obsessed with cars and motorcycles. I am sure a lot of people have this skill too, but I can recognize cars by just seeing their stoplights or headlights. But some cars can have you fooled in an instance if you're not paying attention to details.
And I'm not talking about replica supercars right now. You can identify those rather simply by looking at certain details. And I'm not talking about sleeper cars either, those have their own "birthmarks" as well. When I came across this black Ford Mustang something felt off from the get-go. You don't even have to read the specs to figure that out. I'm sure that people who haven't any '69 Mustangs in their life won't be able to tell the difference.
But when you've seen hundreds or at least dozens of these cars before, you'll realize that there's something rotten in Denmark. And it all becomes obvious when you open the door and have a peek inside. Because you wouldn't get those modern amenities inside of a 50+ years old vehicle. And by the time you have a look inside the engine bay, you'll realize that this isn't a restomod.
This is a backdated Ford Mustang. Yes, that's right, a backdated 'Stang. Backdating might not be as popular as restomoding, but we might be seeing more of these builds soon. This vehicle is a 2021 Ford Mustang that's been fitted with a 1969 fastback body! Hilariously enough, one of the potential buyers asked the seller "what happened to the 2012 body, are you going to put it on a 1969 Mustang chassis?".
The conversion was completed just last year and I imagine that it was not an easy thing to do. Strangely enough, the owner has only driven it for about 1,500 miles (2,414 km), while the odometer shows a total of 23,000 miles (37,014 km). The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine has received several upgrades such as a Boss 302 intake manifold, MSD coils, a BBK throttle body, and a few aftermarket exhaust parts. With that in mind, you should get at least 400 horsepower to play with.
The fact that this car has a six-speed manual transmission might sound exciting at first, but then again we are talking about the MT-82 model. That's the same gearbox people have been complaining about for years, but who's there to keep you from performing an upgrade if your budget will allow it? The car is now located in Alberta, Canada. The auction has only started for a short while and the bid is already up to $7,500. Question is, would you rather have this instead of the real deal?
