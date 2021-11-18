The Fabulous Flamingo RV Is the Love Child of a War Aircraft and a Truck, All American

3 Microsoft Flight Simulator Players Getting New Controllers from Honeycomb and Thrustmaster

1 Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition Introduces New Aircraft and Airports

More on this:

Microsoft Flight Simulator Players Can Now Fly 40 Reno Planes

The new Reno Air Races expansion brings a major gameplay feature to Microsoft Flight Simulator players: competitive air races. Also known as the Stihl National Championship Air Races, the Reno Air Races competition has up to eight players involved in an air race around a variable course up to eight miles long. 6 photos



Additionally, the folks at Asobo consulted directly with the pilots and ground crews of these planes to make sure that the flight models are as realistic as possible. Among the 40 officially licensed aircraft included in the expansion, players will find 10 North American P51 Mustangs, 10 North American T-6 Texans, 10 Aero L-39 Albatros’, and 10 Aviat Pitts Special S1S.



Players who want the complete experience must purchase the Reno Air Races: Full Collection for $60, which includes all 40 planes. Microsoft Flight Simulator players who can’t afford to pay the price for the full collection can get the Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack for just $20.



The cheaper version of the expansion includes the online multiplayer racing experience, as well as four starter aircraft: a North American T-6 Texan, a North American P-51 Mustang, an Aero L-39 Albatros, and an Aviat Pitts Special S1S.



Both Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack and the Reno Air Races: Full Collection are available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC today and can be purchased in-game. Also today, Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition is available for purchase, and for free through Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.



The Game of the Year Edition includes the VoloCity eVTOL helicopter, the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, the CubCrafters NX Cub, and the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, which was to be to be included in the



In the expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator , players can compete in four of the seven classes from the real National Championship Air Races: Biplane, T-6, Unlimited, and Jet. To make the experience as authentic as possible, developers scanned 40 real Reno planes – 10 from each class – including former Gold race champions like Voodoo, Strega, Baron’s Revenge, and American Spirit.Additionally, the folks at Asobo consulted directly with the pilots and ground crews of these planes to make sure that the flight models are as realistic as possible. Among the 40 officially licensed aircraft included in the expansion, players will find 10 North American P51 Mustangs, 10 North American T-6 Texans, 10 Aero L-39 Albatros’, and 10 Aviat Pitts Special S1S.Players who want the complete experience must purchase the Reno Air Races: Full Collection for $60, which includes all 40 planes. Microsoft Flight Simulator players who can’t afford to pay the price for the full collection can get the Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack for just $20.The cheaper version of the expansion includes the online multiplayer racing experience, as well as four starter aircraft: a North American T-6 Texan, a North American P-51 Mustang, an Aero L-39 Albatros, and an Aviat Pitts Special S1S.Both Reno Air Races: Expansion Pack and the Reno Air Races: Full Collection are available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC today and can be purchased in-game. Also today, Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition is available for purchase, and for free through Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.The Game of the Year Edition includes the VoloCity eVTOL helicopter, the Pilatus PC-6 Porter, the CubCrafters NX Cub, and the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, which was to be to be included in the Top Gun: Maverick expansion that's been delayed.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.