Microsoft Flight Simulator Makes Nordic Countries Look Stunningly Real

If you’re playing Microsoft’s Flight Simulator on a regular basis, you’re probably a big fan of World Updates, as they bring plenty of refinements for various regions, making the game feel even more real overall. 8 photos



This is a massive update, and Microsoft says it includes improved data for over 100 airports and 77 points of interests, with five bush trips now available, one for each of the Nordic countries.



“This latest update also includes five landing challenges designed to test and hone aviation mettle throughout a range of conditions. The airports used for the landing challenges, Denmark’s Bornholm, Iceland’s Ísafjörður, Sweden’s Stockholm Arlanda, Norway’s Svalbard, and Finland’s Vaasa, have all been carefully replicated by hand for maximum realism,” Microsoft explains.



It goes without saying the update is free for all Microsoft Flight Simulator users, and you can check out



In the meantime, Microsoft is also working on getting the flight sim



So starting next month, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available on PCs via Xbox Game Pass, the Microsoft Store, and Steam, but also on the new-gen Xbox consoles. A Top Gun expansion is also coming later this year to celebrate the new movie premiering in November.



