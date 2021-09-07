The Hotly Anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun Expansion Gets Delayed

Microsoft and Asobo Studio have just confirmed that the hotly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick expansion has been delayed. Although Asobo Studio hinted to a possible delay of the expansion last month, we didn’t know if that was going to happen and how longer we would have to wait for Top Gun: Maverick.
Today we’ve got the answer to both those questions. Although Top Gun: Maverick should have been released this Fall, Microsoft revealed that the expansion is now set to arrive on May 27, 2022, alongside the movie with the same name.
The reason of the delay is quite obvious: Paramount Pictures decided to delay the rest of its 2021 movies and Top Gun: Maverick’s release date has shifted from the Thanksgiving weekend to May 27, 2022.
“Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022. As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future.”
According to Paramount, Top Gun: Maverick release data has been pushed into 2022 due to concerns around the health crisis. Along with Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount delayed a few other movies such as Jackass Forever and Mission: Impossible 7, which are now set to arrive next year.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has just released Update World VI for free, which adds iconic landmarks from three marvelous regions: Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. Also, Asobo Studio confirmed the first “Local Legend” plane, the Junker JU-52 will be added to Microsoft Flight Simulator on September 9 for $15. Finally, Microsoft Flight Simulator players will be getting competitive multiplayer races with the addition of Reno Air Races expansion sometime this Fall.
