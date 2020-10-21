Google Maps Replaces Bing Maps in Microsoft Flight Simulator for Obvious Reasons

5 How Google Maps Helps the Navajo Nation Get Addresses for Streets Without Names

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a stunning game, everybody knows this already, and without a doubt, it was one of the most anticipated releases this year in the gaming world. 1 photo



More specifically, the world map that you see in Microsoft Flight Simulator while flying a plane over a specific region is powered by Bing Maps. And unsurprisingly, there are places where the buildings, the monuments, or specific landmarks are just replaced with generic blocks that look awkward, to say the least, especially given the effort that everybody has put into getting the game right.



Fortunately, the gaming community has joined forces and eventually managed to fix this problem with the simplest approach: they



Be warned though, this isn’t an easy business, and



But if you’re a Microsoft Flight Simulator fan, it might eventually be worth it, as you can now enjoy better graphics with 3D models that more accurately reproduce the real versions.



What Microsoft thinks about the whole thing is not known just yet as the software giant has remained completely tight-lipped on this mod. But at the end of the day, there’s a good chance Microsoft isn’t happy with these modifications, especially as it hoped to use the game for making more people aware of its alternative to Google Maps.



The good news is that it more or less managed to do this. The bad news is that the whole thing didn’t have the outcome it actually expected.



