Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition Introduces New Aircrafts and Airports

In a surprising turn of events, developer Asobo announced a GOTY (Game of the Year) Edition of the critically-acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator. The new release is a love letter to fans, new and old, who made the game such a huge success. 6 photos



Moving on to the juicy stuff, Microsoft Flight Simulator players will be getting five new aircraft with the GOTY Edition of the game:



Furthermore, Microsoft will add no less than eight new handcrafted airports in Central Europe and the United States. Three new airports will be available in Germany (Leipzig/Halle Airport, Allgau Airport Memmingen, and Kassel Airport), three in Switzerland (Lugano Airport, Zurich Airport, and Luzern-Beromunster Airport), and two in the United States (Patrick Space Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar).



On top of that, developer Asobo revealed that the GOTY Edition of the game will add information about 545 previously missing airports in the United States.



Equally important is the addition of 14 new tutorials that introduce simmers to Bush flying (in an Icon A5) and IFR (in a Cessna 172). Also, an updated weather system, early access to DirectX 12, and a dev mode replay system will be available too.



Finally, as part of the collaboration with Bing Maps, eight new photogrammetry cities will be introduced in the GOTY Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator: Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK), and Utrecht (Netherlands).



And the best thing about Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition is that it will be available as a free update for existing players on PC and Xbox Series X/S. The original version of Microsoft Flight Simulator will be retired once the GOTY Edition releases on November 18.



