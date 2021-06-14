Zero Gravity Workstation Was Designed for Ultimate Gaming and Working Experience

5 U.S. Army Soldiers to Get Microsoft High-Tech Headsets This Fall

3 The "Starfield" Game Trailer Looks Like a Sci-Fi Movie I'd Definitely Watch

Microsoft Flight Simulator Confirmed for New-Gen Xbox Consoles

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a videogame that needs no introduction, as it already has millions of players who are still stunned by how realistic everything really is. 8 photos



This was quite a shame, especially because Microsoft’s new-gen consoles do have the hardware power to run the flight simulator smoothly from the comfort of their own sofa.



And as it turns out, Microsoft does agree with us on this, so the company has revealed at E3 this past weekend that Flight Simulator is finally making its way to Xbox consoles.



Unfortunately, it won’t be available on Xbox One, as Microsoft will only support Xbox Series X and Series S. And this makes perfect sense, mostly because the flight sim comes with highly realistic details that require new-gen hardware to handle all the graphics and 3D models you throw at it.



Xbox Series X|S will therefore get the



The company says it’s also working together with Paramount Studios on an expansion pack for the original game that would be specifically supposed to celebrate the debut of the new



“The Microsoft Flight Simulator team also announced today a one-of-a-kind expansion in partnership with Paramount Studios to coincide with the exciting launch of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie. More details on the experience will be revealed as the November 19 premiere of the movie and release of the expansion draw closer,” the company says in the description of the video embedded below.



Of course, if you want to try out Microsoft Flight Simulator today, you only need a Windows 10 PC with access to the Microsoft Store or an Xbox Game Pass subscription to install it on a desktop computer.



But up to this point, this highly acclaimed flight simulator came with one major shortcoming: it was exclusively available on Windows 10 PCs (via the Microsoft Store), without support for consoles.This was quite a shame, especially because Microsoft’s new-gen consoles do have the hardware power to run the flight simulator smoothly from the comfort of their own sofa.And as it turns out, Microsoft does agree with us on this, so the company has revealed at E3 this past weekend that Flight Simulator is finally making its way to Xbox consoles.Unfortunately, it won’t be available on Xbox One, as Microsoft will only support Xbox Series X and Series S. And this makes perfect sense, mostly because the flight sim comes with highly realistic details that require new-gen hardware to handle all the graphics and 3D models you throw at it.Xbox Series X|S will therefore get the Microsoft Flight Simulator on July 27, and Microsoft promises the same features available on the PC will land on consoles too.The company says it’s also working together with Paramount Studios on an expansion pack for the original game that would be specifically supposed to celebrate the debut of the new Top Gun movie.“The Microsoft Flight Simulator team also announced today a one-of-a-kind expansion in partnership with Paramount Studios to coincide with the exciting launch of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie. More details on the experience will be revealed as the November 19 premiere of the movie and release of the expansion draw closer,” the company says in the description of the video embedded below.Of course, if you want to try out Microsoft Flight Simulator today, you only need a Windows 10 PC with access to the Microsoft Store or an Xbox Game Pass subscription to install it on a desktop computer.