Microsoft Flight Simulator Players Getting New Controllers from Honeycomb and Thrustmaster

Honeycomb Aeronautical showcased a range of accessories for Microsoft Flight Simulator at the Flight Sim Expo. Among them, there’s a revision of its iconic Alpha Flight Controls yoke. The new Alpha Controls XPC will be compatible with PC and Xbox Series X and will include many of the features that made the original so popular among flight sim fans and a 4x increase in resolution to improve precision, plus a new spring-loaded mechanics for the ignition.

7 photos