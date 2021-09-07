Microsoft Flight Simulator Adds Iconic Landmarks from Austria, Germany and Switzerland

As expected, Microsoft released today the next major update for its flight simulator. Typically, these updates introduce new regions to visit, and World Update VI is no exception to the rule. This time around, Microsoft Flight Simulator players will be able to fly over three new regions: Austria, Germany and Switzerland.
Chosen for their mountain ranges, gorgeous castles and amazing landscapes, these three regions can be visited for free by all Microsoft Flight Simulator players. The latest update includes more than 100 iconic locations (points of interest) and several airports such as Klagenfurt, Lubeck, Stuttgart, and St. Gallen.
Additionally, Microsoft Flight Simulator players will have the chance to take on new discovery flights, landing challenges and bush trips. To benefit from the new content, make sure to update Microsoft Flight Simulator to the latest version. As mentioned earlier, the update is completely free on both PC and Xbox family.
World Update VI is not the only piece of content coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator this month. Developers announced two weeks ago that the first “Local Legend” plane, the Junker JU-52 will be added to the game.
Before adding it to Microsoft Flight Simulator, the plane was scanned with a high-resolution digital scanner to make it a close to the real thing as possible. On top of that, the team who worked on bringing the plane to life in the game benefited from the support of Bernd Junkers, the grandson of the original designer, Hugo Junkers. The Junker JU-52 will be added to Microsoft Flight Simulator on September 9 and will cost $15.
Finally, Microsoft teased the addition of Reno Air Races expansion pack this Fall. This will be the first major expansion for the game and will allow players to race against their friends or pilots from around the world with the addition of competitive multiplayer.
