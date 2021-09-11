Microsoft Flight Simulator Update Roadmap Revealed, Junkers JU-52 Gets New Release Date

Asobo Studio, the team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator, has just revealed the development roadmap for the next three months. Although many of the updates mentioned in the roadmap don’t say too much about what exactly they bring, there are a couple worth highlighting.
The most important is probably the addition of the first Local Legend plane, the Junkers JU-52, which should have been released along with World Update VI, but got delayed at the last moment.
We have now learned that Asobo Studio plans to release the highly anticipated Junkers JU-52 aircraft on September 28. Keep in mind that the Local Legend plane will be available for purchase individually for $15, it will not come for free.
Furthermore, Microsoft Flight Simulator devs revealed that since the Maverick: Top Gun expansion has been pushed to May 2022, it now has time for two major updates: Sim Update VI and Sim Update VII/Reno Air Races.
Although no details about SIM Update VI have been revealed yet, the roadmap revealed today confirms it will drop sometime in late October, along with several other updates.
As far as Sim Update VI/Reno Air Races update goes, these will be launched in mid-November, according to the roadmap. The Reno Air Races will introduce the ability to race against friends and other players from around the world in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
The update is being developed in partnership with RARA (the Reno Air Racing Association) and will bring the STIHL National Championship Air Races, the world’s fastest motorsport, to the game.
Finally, Microsoft has partnered with Volocopter, a German company known for creating the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) air taxi for urban flights called VoloCity. These electric air taxis will be added to Microsoft Flight Simulator sometime in November as the first step toward the addition of one of the widely-requested aircraft, helicopter.
