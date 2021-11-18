Versatile Robotic Arm Puts Your Ideas Into Practice, Has a 3D Printer Module and AI Vision

While roughly no one would consider using a sophisticated robot to stir the soup in the pot, Huenit’s multi-functional device can easily do that too. But it would be a waste to only use it for such menial tasks, as this high-tech machine also comes with AI (artificial intelligence) vision, 3D printer, laser engraving modules, and more.
Developed as a modular robotic arm, Huenit was designed to put all your ideas into practice. It is equipped with an AI camera that can detect objects in real-time, can recognize faces, colors, classify images, track lines, and more. This versatile gadget can be used with a 3D printer, laser engraver, as a suction tool to pick up objects, or as a pen holder for drawing and writing. There’s also a creator tool available for it, which allows you to find more purposes for the robot, such as making it a reliable sous chef. You can customize it to hold different objects and perform various moves.
The Huenit robot arm can lift up to 750 grams (26 ounces) and can move at speeds of 500 mm/sec (almost 20” per sec). Its 2500 mW laser lets you engrave on various materials, from paper to wood, fabric, leather, plywood, anodized aluminum, and more.
As for its drawing and writing tool, Huenit supports all pens under 15 mm (0.59”) in diameter.
The 3D printer module has a 40W heater and dual cooling system and can use PLA, ABS, and TPU filaments.
In addition to being highly versatile, the robotic arm is also easy to use. Its modules can be quickly attached and detached thanks to the electromagnetic system.
One other notable feature of the robot is the fact that it supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can easily connect it to your mobile devices. This allows you to control the gadget wirelessly.
Right now, the Huenit modular robot arm is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and you can get it at an early bird price for a pledge of $729. All the available modules are included. The estimated delivery date is June 2022.
