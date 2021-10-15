Microsoft Flight Simulator Getting Sim Update 6 on October 19

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s next major update arrives on October 19, developer Asobo confirmed earlier today. While this isn’t a “content” update, it’s just as important since it fixes a lot of issues with the game. The so-called Sim Update 6 brings a long list of bug fixes, 28 new products (10 on PC, 18 on Xbox), as well as interesting discounts on several aircrafts.

