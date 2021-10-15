Microsoft Flight Simulator Getting Sim Update 6 on October 19

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s next major update arrives on October 19, developer Asobo confirmed earlier today. While this isn’t a “content” update, it’s just as important since it fixes a lot of issues with the game. The so-called Sim Update 6 brings a long list of bug fixes, 28 new products (10 on PC, 18 on Xbox), as well as interesting discounts on several aircrafts.
Many of the bugs that will be fixes in Sim Update 6 when it drops on October 19 are based on direct community feedback from the game’s forums, so make sure to check out the entire list to find out what to expect.
Along with the upcoming update, Asobo revealed that for ten days starting today at 6 pm PT, Microsoft Flight Simulator players can save 30% on the following planes: C170B, CT182T Skylane, M20R Ovation, PA28R Arrow III, PA34T Seneca V, PA44 Seminole, and WYMF5.
And that’s not all! 28 new planes and airports from third-party developers have been added to the Marketplace today. There are 10 new products available for PC players, and 18 new products aimed at Xbox players.
The following planes and airports have added to the Marketplace today: Mig 15 (PC and Xbox), Nieuport 17 (PC and Xbox), Sukhol Su-57 Felon (PC and Xbox), EDDC Dresden Airport (Xbox), EDDH Hamburg Airport (Xbox), EDDL Dusseldorf International Airport (Xbox), EKRN Bornholm Airport (Xbox), EKYT Aalbor Airport (Xbox), FACT Cape Town International Airport (Xbox), FAPE Port Elizabeth Airport (Xbox), FARB Richards Bay Airport (Xbox), FASD Saldanha-Vredenburg Airport (Xbox), FAVG Virginia Airport (Xbox), FAWX Zebula Golf Estate and Spa (Xbox), KSRQ Sarasota Braedenton International (PC), LFNF Vinon-sur-Verdon Airfield (Xbox), LGKJ Kastellorizo Municipal Airport (PC and Xbox), PAEN Kenai Municipal Airport (Xbox), PAKT Ketchikan International Airport (Xbox), SBAE Bauru-Arealva Airport (PC and Xbox), SCAS Cabo 1 Juan Roman Airport (PC), SCNT Teniente Julio Gallardo Airport (Xbox), and UUBC Kaluga/Grabtsevo Airport (Xbox).
The next important Microsoft Flight Simulator update is expected to arrive next month and should add Reno Air Races, a new multiplayer mode that will get a dedicated trailer as early as next week.
Along with the upcoming update, Asobo revealed that for ten days starting today at 6 pm PT, Microsoft Flight Simulator players can save 30% on the following planes: C170B, CT182T Skylane, M20R Ovation, PA28R Arrow III, PA34T Seneca V, PA44 Seminole, and WYMF5.
And that’s not all! 28 new planes and airports from third-party developers have been added to the Marketplace today. There are 10 new products available for PC players, and 18 new products aimed at Xbox players.
The following planes and airports have added to the Marketplace today: Mig 15 (PC and Xbox), Nieuport 17 (PC and Xbox), Sukhol Su-57 Felon (PC and Xbox), EDDC Dresden Airport (Xbox), EDDH Hamburg Airport (Xbox), EDDL Dusseldorf International Airport (Xbox), EKRN Bornholm Airport (Xbox), EKYT Aalbor Airport (Xbox), FACT Cape Town International Airport (Xbox), FAPE Port Elizabeth Airport (Xbox), FARB Richards Bay Airport (Xbox), FASD Saldanha-Vredenburg Airport (Xbox), FAVG Virginia Airport (Xbox), FAWX Zebula Golf Estate and Spa (Xbox), KSRQ Sarasota Braedenton International (PC), LFNF Vinon-sur-Verdon Airfield (Xbox), LGKJ Kastellorizo Municipal Airport (PC and Xbox), PAEN Kenai Municipal Airport (Xbox), PAKT Ketchikan International Airport (Xbox), SBAE Bauru-Arealva Airport (PC and Xbox), SCAS Cabo 1 Juan Roman Airport (PC), SCNT Teniente Julio Gallardo Airport (Xbox), and UUBC Kaluga/Grabtsevo Airport (Xbox).
The next important Microsoft Flight Simulator update is expected to arrive next month and should add Reno Air Races, a new multiplayer mode that will get a dedicated trailer as early as next week.