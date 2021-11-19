2 Kia EV6 Got a Record in Its Journey Crossing the United States

1 You Can Pretty Much Kiss the Stinger Goodbye, Hints Kia Design Boss

US-Spec 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line Hits Up AutoMobility LA, First Deliveries Coming in January

The EV6 is Kia’s first-ever dedicated electric model, based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), just like the Hyundai IONIQ 5. In terms of size, this is a compact-to-midsize crossover utility vehicle and should handle the task of being a sole family car just fine. 6 photos EV -monikered models (from EV1 to EV9), and on paper at least, it looks like a real winner – solid range, great performance, latest onboard convenience and safety tech, you name it. We’re still waiting on U.S. pricing though, but it shouldn’t be long now, with first deliveries expected to take place in January.



The car they brought to the 2021 LA Auto Show is an



Of course, all that goes on top of the standard features, which in the UK include Apple CarPlay and



As for performance, the best you’ll be able to squeeze out of an EV6 at the moment is 239 kW (320 hp) and 446 lb-ft (605 nm) of torque courtesy of a 77.4 kWh battery and 4WD . When the flagship GT spec goes on sale, it will offer a combined output of 577 hp to go with a 3.5-second 0-60 mph sprint time. Kia has a lot riding on the EV6, mind you. It’s the first in a long line of-monikered models (from EV1 to EV9), and on paper at least, it looks like a real winner – solid range, great performance, latest onboard convenience and safety tech, you name it. We’re still waiting on U.S. pricing though, but it shouldn’t be long now, with first deliveries expected to take place in January.The car they brought to the 2021 LA Auto Show is an EV6 GT-Line model , which isn’t a flagship specification but this one, at least, seems spec’d out of its mind. It even has the 20-inch wheels with dark gray inserts that are standard on GT-Line S and GT models in the UK. In terms of features, the GT-Line should have black suede and light gray vegan interior upholstery, front parking sensors, the so-called premium relaxation seats with driver-side memory, alloy pedals, wireless smartphone charging, dual LED headlights with adaptive driving beam and blind spot collision warning.Of course, all that goes on top of the standard features, which in the UK include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the curved panoramic display with twin 12.3-inch screens, ambient lighting, heated front seats and steering wheel, dual automatic air conditioning, rain-sensing wipers, sat-nav based cruise control with stop & go, plus Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality.As for performance, the best you’ll be able to squeeze out of an EV6 at the moment is 239(320 hp) and 446 lb-ft (605 nm) of torque courtesy of a 77.4battery and. When the flagship GT spec goes on sale, it will offer a combined output of 577 hp to go with a 3.5-second 0-60 mph sprint time.