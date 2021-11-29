Two-Door 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne Fleetmaster Is a One-Off Meant to Drag

In the world of collectors, cars are meant to be sold time and again. After all, what’s the purpose of a collection if not to increase the value of a vehicle so that the owner can reap the benefits?
Generally speaking, it takes quite a while for a car’s value to go up, and this is why we don’t often get to see a vehicle being sold repeatedly in a short period of time. But such things do happen, and the 1961 Chevrolet Biscayne Fleetmaster we have here is the perfect example of that.
Back in 2020, the car was listed for sale on the lot of some American dealer somewhere for $179,000. The dealer now shows the car as sold on its website, but here it is again, this time getting ready to go under the hammer during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January.
For some reason though, the listing on Barrett-Jackson hints the car still is in possession of the same owner since 1976, so we have a little mystery on our hands here. But regardless of that, the car is up for grabs, and it’s one collectors should not miss.
What you’re looking at now is described as the only documented Biscayne Fleetmaster to have just two doors and a 409ci (6.7-liters) engine under the hood. It was built this way specifically for drag racing, for a racer going by the name Allen May. During its racing days, the Biscayne managed to get the Winternational Champion title in 1962 and the World Finals Champion in 1982, among other lesser achievements.
Presently, the Chevy is all shiny and red thanks to a rotisserie restoration it went through. It still packs the original engine, rated at 360 hp, and the 4-speed manual transmission it came with, but some upgrades here and there have been made, using of course the correct components.
Changes included the fitting of new upholstery, interior trim panels and floor covering, re-chroming the bumpers and headlights, and the applying of a Honduras Maroon paint over the body.
The Chevy is for sale with no reserve this time, meaning it will go to the highest bidder, no matter the sum offered. It sells complete with documentation, and just a little over 22,000 miles (35,400 km) on the clock.
