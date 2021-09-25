3 Ayrton Senna’s Stunning Mansion in Portugal Is Up for Sale

This example of over-the-top conspicuous consumption with views of downtown Miami includes every possible amenity a stylish motorhead could require.

Have A 12 Car Garage and a Motorcycle Art Gallery With This $15 Million Miami Mansion





Around the interior, you can find a kitchen designed by Italian brand Veneta Cucine, skip climbing stairs via a glass elevator and enjoy the throbbing beats from a built-in sound and security system.



Not enough for you? Then enjoy an art gallery that currently houses a toppermost







And as it happens to be located in Miami, outdoor entertaining is a required inclusion. An expansive covered patio with a kitchen is ideal for accommodating the help as they prepare the latest in seafood dishes and mingle with the stars to dispense cocktails.



The guests can arrive at the party - perhaps even have their ships valet parked - as the home is equipped with a deep-water dock and a boat lift.



The Belle Meade community, shaped like a sock, is part of the Upper East Side community and close by the Bayside Historic District, the MiMo Historic District, and Little Haiti. A gated community, it offers residents privacy and security and the only entryway to the island is located on NE 9th Avenue.







During the course of planning Belle Meade, the land contours were manipulated to make sure the entire neighborhood sloped gradually down to seal level from a high point along Biscayne Boulevard. Belle Meade Island was separated from the mainland in 1925 and stone cut when the canal was dug, was probably used to line the riverfront retaining walls. Some of these walls survive upstream of Belle Meade Island.



The average home in the neighborhood generally comes with 5 to 7 bedrooms and a price tag between $4 million and $9 million respectively. Should you decide to summer in, say, France, you should easily be able to rent your new home for somewhere in the neighborhood of $30,000 a month.



But fear not, the neighbors are on the case to make sure things don’t get out of hand around the island. A recent issue with an Airbnb listing that listed a nearby home as a “great party space” was taken down. In a picture taken by a neighbor, one of the security guards at the entrance assured homeowners that help would be available should it be required..







