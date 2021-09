This Rough Fourth-Generation Impala Will Make Diehard Chevy Fans Cry in Their Sleep

In fact, the Impala was by far the top full-size Chevrolet for the model year 1970, as the GM brand ended up building close to 612,000 cars as part of this nameplate versus approximately 92,000 Caprice units. The third most popular full-size Chevy was the Bell Air with nearly 76,000 cars, followed by the Biscayne.But overall, the Impala remained a popular choice for customers in the States, obviously with V8s accounting for the lion’s share once again. Only 6,500 Impalas out of the total production ended up being fitted with a six-cylinder engine.The Impala that we have here is one of the convertibles that got to see the daylight for the model year 1970, though as you can easily figure out with a few clicks on the photo gallery, its current condition is challenging, to say the least.Especially if someone is planning a full restoration, that is, as the body is in a rough shape and plenty of metal work would be required. The frame is still said to be solid, but otherwise, be ready to install new floors and rear quarter panels.eBay seller chuck28r claims both the engine and the transmission are gone, but on the other hand, this isn’t necessarily bad news because you can very well go for a restomod.Of course, this also makes the project car overall more affordable, as the bidding starts at only $995. In other words, you can get this Impala for the price of a new iPhone, though it goes without saying you’ll have to spend a lot more to get it back on its wheels.It remains to be seen if the car ends up receiving a second chance, but at the first glance, it’s more than obvious this Impala hasn’t been treated well, so whoever buys it for a full restoration is without a doubt a brave man.